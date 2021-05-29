Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

A few days ago, there were reports that Sidharth Shukla has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. However, the actor has denied the reports.

Sidharth told Filmfare, “Honestly, it hasn’t come to me yet. So, I really don’t know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don’t know because nothing has come to me.”

Well, Sidharth had featured in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in the year 2014. But, after that we didn’t get to see him on the big screen again.

The actor has featured in many TV shows and also won Bigg Boss season 13. Sidharth has made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3 which started streaming on ALT Balaji today.

Yesterday, Sidharth had posted on Twitter, “The kind of love & support u guys r showing towards BBB3 is simply incredible & has all my heart we all have put in a lot & really hope & pray that you all love what we have2 offer..please do watch the show &give me your feedback.Hope the show brings a smile in these trying times.”

Talking about Adipurush, the movie is being directed by Om Raut and a few days ago, there were reports that the makers are planning to shoot the film in Hyderabad because of the lockdown in Mumbai.