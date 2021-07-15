Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was slated to release in July 2020, but due to the pandemic, the movie was postponed. Earlier, this year, the makers decided to release it in July 2021, but because of the second wave of Covid-19, the theatres in India are currently not functioning.

Now, finally, the makers have decided to release on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth took to Twitter to share a teaser and announce the release date.

He tweeted, “Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film with a long journey for me & a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Well, the teaser of the film is intriguing, and Sidharth’s look as an army officer grabs our attention. Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed in his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan who has earlier directed many Tamil films, and this will mark his Hindi directorial debut. Produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Actor Sahil Vaid plays a pivotal role in Shershaah, and last year in December, while talking to us about the movie, he had stated, “Yes, I am a part of Shershaah. It’s ready for a release I believe, there are some post-production hiccups happening, some shoot left, some dubbing left; because of the pandemic, it got pushed slightly. But it will release and when it does you will see how amazing Sidharth Malhotra is in the film. And I have a very different kind of role in that film; when you will watch it, I hope you will like it.”