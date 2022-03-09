Toplined by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the much-awaited espionage thriller Mission Majnu has locked a new date for its theatrical release. Earlier scheduled to enter cinemas on May 13, the film will now arrive on June 10, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film marks Mandanna’s debut in Bollywood. She has previously starred in several successful Telugu-language films.

Talking about what led her to choose Mission Majnu to make her Bollywood debut, Mandanna had earlier said in an interview, “In the first narration itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not now, I’d not have done this character again. It’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kind of character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts – from exploring the northern part of India, its culture, language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

RSVP Movies, which is bankrolling the film, took to their official social media handles and announced the new release date for Mission Majnu.

“The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu releasing on 10th June 2022,” the studio posted on Instagram alongside the official poster of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

