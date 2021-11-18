On Wednesday (17), Karan Johar had announced that on Thursday (18), he will be announcing an action franchise, and the filmmaker has announced his new production venture titled Yodha which will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Johar posted a motion poster of the movie and wrote, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

Malhotra shared the posters of the movie and wrote, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

Yodha will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and after having a look at the motion poster and posters, we can say that the movie will revolve around a plane hijack.

Well, now we wait to know which actresses will be seen playing the female leads in the movie.

Talking about other films of Malhotra, the actor will be seen in movies like Thank God and Mission Majnu. He was last seen in the movie Shershaah which was released on Amazon Prime Video, and it received a great response.