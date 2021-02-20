From the past few days, many filmmakers are busy announcing the release date of their movies. A few days ago, YRF had announced the release date of their five films, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj.

Yesterday, the release date of movies like Bellbottom, Atrangi Re, Jhund, Luv Ranjan’s next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and 83. Now, today, Karan Johar has announced the release date of his production venture Shershaah which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Karan took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey – #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #VishnuVaradhan @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial @ajay1059 @harrygandhi @somenmishra @dharmamovies @kaashent @sonymusicindia @balu_munnangi.”

Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra and the movie was earlier slated to release on 3rd July 2020. It will now hit the big screens exactly after a year on 2nd July 2021.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Sahil Vaid.

Earlier, while talking to us about the film, Sahil had stated, “Yes, I am a part of Shershaah. It’s ready for a release I believe, there are some post-production hiccups happening, some shoot left, some dubbing left; because of the pandemic, it got pushed slightly. But it will release and when it does you will see how amazing Sidharth Malhotra is in the film. And I have a very different kind of role in that film; when you will watch it, I hope you will like it.”