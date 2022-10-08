Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of popular Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently joined her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya, along with her mother Jaya Bachchan and divulged some interesting bits from her childhood.

Talking about her childhood, Shweta said that she used to get a lot of beating from her mother when she was a kid. Jaya agreed and shared how she felt that the first child always gets ‘thrashed a lot’ by their parents.

“She was very particular about extra-curricular. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano. But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot.”

Interrupting her, Jaya Bachchan said, “Abhishek hardly got slapped. I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn’t.”

Talking about how her father Amitabh Bachchan used to reprimand them during childhood, Shweta said, “The maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner.”

Later when Navya asked Jaya Bachchan about what Shweta would do to get a beating from her, the veteran actress said, “She was very annoying and stubborn. Honestly, I realised parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. So, the only reaction is…The frustration gets out like this.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan has wrapped up filming Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

