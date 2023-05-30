Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who has lent his voice to the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, has expressed his desire to act in films, but before venturing into film, he would like to take proper acting classes.

“This is one skill that I would like to access. I don’t know for sure if I would be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I would be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill.”

Explaining his statement, he said, “When I say skills (I mean) — to be able to (attend) some (acting) classes, and do some workshops. That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life.”

Talking about his experience of voicing for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, he said, “That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not, so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting), but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one.” Gill, who is a fan of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, revealed that he is into ‘drama thrillers’ and the films these stalwarts do.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!