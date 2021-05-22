Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015, and in March his year, the singer announced that she is expecting her first child.

She had tweeted, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Today, the singer and her husband has been blessed with a baby boy. Shreya took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

She tweeted, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

We congratulate Shreya for this new arrival in her family. We are sure the singer’s fans are very happy to hear this good news.

On the work front, we last heard Shreya’s voice in the song Chal Wahin Chalein from the film Saina. This year, the singer also sung for singles like Lagan Laagi Re, Angana Morey, and Wanderer.

A few months ago, while talking to us about her single Angana Morey, Shreya had said, “The whole idea happened (about the song) when everyone was very bored during the lockdown. I was listening to a lot of music at that time because I was on a break, I was not working and I had time. So, somewhere I was feeling I need to do a song that makes me feel happy and makes me feel connected to my classical music roots. Also, I wanted to do this piece of classical music because usually, people feel that it’s classical music so it will be difficult for us to understand. But that’s not the case and I wanted to prove it in a way by keeping it a very groovy, peppy, and modern kind of approach in the sound. So, that’s how Angana Morey was born.”