8.5 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsShree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME...
UK News

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

THE father of a 10-year-old Woking girl whose death...
Headline Story

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in...
Headline Story

Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’

A NETWORK and website have been launched to “deepen...
UK News

British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney joins 2024 Booker Prize judging panel

Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, recognised for his...
UK News

Foreign policy matters to Labour’s Muslim voters

POLITICAL analysts said the impact on Muslim voters of...

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a collaboration with Saheli, a women’s charity focused on helping individuals from black and Asian minority ethnic communities affected by domestic abuse.

This partnership reflects the temple’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and community well-being, particularly aimed at helping BAME women rebuild their lives.

In a few weeks, the temple gathered 176kilos of donations comprising clothes, toys, household items, and electrical appliances for Saheli, a press release from the Temple said.

Founded in 1976, Saheli, based in Manchester, offers support and refuge to BAME women and their children impacted by domestic abuse among its many services.

Priya Chopra, representing Saheli, expressed immense gratitude for the temple’s swift and impactful assistance, recounting a recent incident where the temple promptly arranged warm food and supplies for a struggling mother and her young child within half an hour of request.

(From left to right): Bhimji Patel (Temple management committee), Harji Patel (Temple management committee), Sanjay Kerai (Temple Trustee), Anil Kara (Temple Trustee), Priya Chopra (Saheli CEO), Satpal Birdi, Pratibha Bharati, Mahado Mahad, Surjit Manrai

The temple volunteers went a step further, and even purchased baby formula upon realising the child’s needs.
Chopra said, “Their support emboldens our mission to empower survivors and combat gender-based violence. Together, with the temple’s commitment, we can amplify our impact, reaching more individuals in need and foster a community of solidarity and support.

“We look forward to this partnership, working hand in hand to create a world where everyone feels safe, respected, and empowered. We thank them for joining us in this vital cause.”

The temple plans to host charity events in the upcoming year to raise funds and further highlight Saheli’s work in Manchester.

Temple volunteer Geeta Patel highlighted the incredible community support, mentioning an instance where temple members provided transportation to the Saheli Group for a temple event, showcasing their dedication to lending a helping hand.

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir temple, constructed entirely by volunteers, has a history of charitable engagement.

In the past year, the temple conducted numerous fundraising initiatives for the charity called Maggies, and raised significant amounts through festive events and with club contributions.

These efforts included hosting Christmas celebrations that amassed £1,500 in donations. Additionally, participants from the temple’s running club contributed significantly, raising a substantial £3,000 during the Great Manchester Run.

Anil Kara, a temple trustee, emphasised the importance of this partnership in raising awareness and providing support for BAME women facing challenging circumstances.

He said, “We really wanted to partner with a charity which we could get behind and raise more awareness around some of the issues that BAME women are going through.”

The temple’s spirit of volunteerism stands ready to help these resilient women and bolster the invaluable work carried out by Saheli, he added.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead
Next article
Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

UK News 0
THE father of a 10-year-old Woking girl whose death...

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

Headline Story 0
A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in...

Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’

Headline Story 0
A NETWORK and website have been launched to “deepen...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc