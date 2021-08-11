Last year, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback and digital debut with the series Aarya. The show received a great response and Sen also won many awards for it.

Season two of Aarya is on the cards and recently, the team wrapped up the shooting for it. Ram Madhvani, the creator of the show, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

In a couple of tweets, he wrote, “The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The “new normal” in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn’t have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!”

Aarya was based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The series started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 19th June 2021.

When the shooting of season two had kickstarted, Sen had tweeted, “She sees a storm coming…in the mirror!!! Fis #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @RamKMadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga.”

Aarya also starred Sikandar Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Ankur Bhatia, and Namit Das.