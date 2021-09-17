After the success of F2: Fun and Frustration (Telugu), the makers of the movie are now all set for a sequel titled F3: Fun and Frustration. On Friday (17), the shooting of the film resumed and director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

He tweeted, “Triple Fun & Frustration is loading.. Shoot resumes, Finally back to sets with my #��������������������� fam! https://youtu.be/sEUiVIW9h18 @VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official #F3DoseLoading.”

F3 stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

F2 had released in 2019 and it was a super hit at the box office. The movie was featured in the Indian Panorama Mainstream section of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Well, F2 was a hilarious film, so the expectations from F3 are also quite high.

Talking about other films of Venkatesh, the actor will be seen in Drushyam 2 which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2. On Friday (17), the makers of Drushyam 2 announced that on Saturday (18), they will be sharing an update about the film.

Meanwhile, apart from F3, Varun Tej will be seen in a sports-drama titled Ghani, and Tamannaah has movies like Plan A Plan B (Hindi), Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu), and Bole Chudiyan (Hindi) lined up.