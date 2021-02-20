Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Post the lockdown, the shooting of the film is yet to be resumed, and now, according to a report in the entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, the shooting of the film will resume next week.

Reportedly, Kartik and Kiara will fly down to Manali to shoot for a song. A source stated, “Kartik and Kiara are going to Manali to shoot for a song. They will be there for 3 to 4 days. This will be followed by another schedule in March in Mumbai. If all goes as planned, the team will be going to Lucknow as well at a later date.”

A few weeks ago, there were reports that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed as Tabu is not keen on shooting during the pandemic and because of that the shoot has been postponed indefinitely. Reportedly, Tabu plays a pivotal role in the film, and the makers are not keen on replacing her.

Meanwhile, Kartik has wrapped up the shooting of his film Dhamaka and reportedly the movie will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The actor also has Dostana 2 lined-up, and it is said that he will resume the shooting of the film soon.

Talking about Kiara, the actress has Shershaah ready for a release and will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. The former is slated to release on 2nd July 2021.