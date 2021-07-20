Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. According to PTI, an official said on Monday that Kundra is the “key conspirator” of the case.

He was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this.”

On 4th February, the case was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai.

Another official stated that an FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

The official said, “On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused.”

“We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier,” he added.

The official said that the businessman was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.