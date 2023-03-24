Shiladitya Bora’s directorial debut Bhagwan Bharose is set to make its world premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival.

The Hindi-language coming-of-age drama, based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani, will serve as the closing film at the festival on May 13 at the Kiln Theatre in North West London, a press release stated.

The story follows two impressionable kids (Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman), struggling with their understanding of God and religion in 1990s India.

Bhagwan Bharose takes audiences on an emotional journey as they witness the family’s struggle to hold on to their beliefs while facing challenges that threaten to tear them apart, as per the official description.

“I feel blessed that a long-cherished dream was made possible by a passionate and hardworking group of people, the best cast and crew one can have. This film is a labour of love, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the story and the incredible performances from our talented cast.

“We’re thrilled to start our journey with the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival in its silver jubilee edition, and hope to bring it back home to India soon,” Bora said in a statement.

Bhagwan Bharose also stars Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, Manurishi Chaddha, Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank, and Krishna Singh Bisht.

“Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya’s first directorial venture. May this wonderful news be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey,” Pathak said.

The movie is co-produced by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Bora and Shilpi Agarwal of Platoon One Films, Milapsinh Jadeja and Sanyukta Gupta of Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts’ KK Radhamohan.

It features original music by the rock band Indian Ocean with lyrics by Sanjeev Sharma.