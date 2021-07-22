A few days ago, it was announced that Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August 2021. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz, and they have been sharing multiple posters of the film on social media.

On Thursday, the makers announced that the trailer of the movie will be out on 25th July 2021. Ssidharth took to Twitter to share the new poster of the Shershaah and inform his fans about the trailer release date.

He posted, “He was the man with the heart of a lion, he was the Shershaah of India Experience his roaring greatness in #ShershaahOnPrime – TRAILER DROPS ON 25TH JULY! #Shershaah @advani_kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir @aishah333 @harrygandhi @somenmishra0.”

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and a few days ago, a poster featuring the actress was also unveiled.

While sharing her poster, Kiara had tweeted, “The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August! #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir @aishah333.”

Shershaah was slated to hit the big screens in July last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later decided to release it in July this year; however, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date was once again pushed. Finally, the movie will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video.