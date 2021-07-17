In March this year it was announced that Sunny Leone will be seen in a psychological thriller titled Shero. The film will be made in Malayalam but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the shooting of the film was delayed, but now Sunny has resumed the shooting of the film. The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

She tweeted, “Finally resumed shooting for my South Indian movie SHERO. Working with some amazing people!!! #SunnyLeone #Shero #SheroMovie #Shooting #Tamil #Hindi #Telugu #Malayalam #Ikigai_Motion_Pictures.”

Shero is being directed by Sreejith Vijayan who has earlier directed Malayalam films like Kuttanadan Marpappa and Margamkali.

While talking about casting Sunny Leone in the film, Vijayan had earlier told Times of India, “It was a story that we tried to conceive within the constraints of Covid – 19 protocols. And once completed, the team behind the film said that I can go to any lengths to cast the right person for it. Even then, I was thinking at first in terms of artistes from the South alone. The plot’s progression isn’t too dialogue-oriented, but the subject has a pan-Indian potential. While thinking on those lines, we later felt that someone like Sunny, who is known across languages here, would be the right choice for the film.”

Well, Sunny has been a part of many South films, but just for a song. However, Shero would be her first movie down South where we will get to see her in a full-fledged role.