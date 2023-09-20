Shekhar Kapur reveals he was offered £30 million to make ‘Mr India 2’

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for making such notable films as Masoom, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen, to name a few, recently answered a question asked by an X user about making a sequel to his cult film, Mr. India, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles.

In his post, the filmmaker revealed that he was offered a whopping amount of £30 million to make Mr India 2.

A user wrote, “Sir, with due respect, don’t you think after the film’s ends, if it leaves you with the feeling of revisiting it, is the true assessment of job well done? Till when can just fan service and them rejoicing go on for.”

To that, he replied, “It’s a film that emotionally moves generations, that defines an age. Those are the important films. And @iamsrk has done quite a few I was offered 300cr to make Mr India 2, claiming they will make their money back in just 3 weeks I said 3 weeks? but Mr. India has lasted 30 years.”

Earlier, in an interview, Kapur had opened up about Mr India 2. “I can count at least 10 characters that people remember from the movie. Somebody needs to understand that about Mr. India it was not about one man with power, but about every character. Javed Akhtar created them on script and then we worked on it. Somebody has to build a universe of characters, it cannot be only about one invisible man,” he told a publication.

Mr. India, released in 1987, portrayed an interesting concept in an era when there was no CGI, special effects, or a green screen.

