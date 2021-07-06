Talented actress Shefali Shah on Sunday began shooting for her next film Darlings, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. The dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Apart from playing the female lead, Bhatt is also co-producing the film in association with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah, who has several award-winning projects under her belt, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film’s script. “It is time. Stepping into new shoes,” the National Award-winning actor captioned the picture.

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. Bhatt, who is making her debut as a producer with the forthcoming venture, began filming for the project on Saturday and described how she always feels nervous before starting work on a film.

“Day one of Darlings, my first film as a producer, but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I do not know what it is… a night before I start a new film, I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy, reach set 15 minutes before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away, and it shouldn’t because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really, really care. P.S – wish me luck please. I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors,” she wrote in her note.

Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma also began filming on Saturday. Varma, who previously starred with Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), said he was thrilled to be back on a set again. “So happy and excited to be back on a set again! And for a film that I have been so stoked about for the longest time. Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I’ll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one.”

