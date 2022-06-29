Parineeti Chopra is in love with her 6-month-old niece. In January this year, her sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their child into the world via surrogacy. The couple announced the arrival of their first child on social media.

However, the baby was kept under supervision in the hospital for more than 100 days. The couple brought their daughter Malti Marie home in May. Welcoming her home, PeeCee wrote on Instagram, “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on the past few months and the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on, which we now realise so many others have also endured. After more than 100 days in the NICU, our daughter is finally home.” Since then, the couple has shared a few glimpses of their daughter on social media, however, without revealing her face.

Recently, Parineeti appeared in an interview and spoke about her niece. Calling her the “most beautiful baby in the world,” Parineeti said, “Oh my god! Of course, the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She is a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her, but she is my little baby.”

Earlier, Parineeti had dropped an adorable comment on the post shared by Priyanka. She lauded her cousin and wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this, the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has a few exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled film. She also plays a pivotal role in ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming directorial venture, Uunchai. The much-anticipated film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in principal characters.

