vA couple of days ago, Yash Raj Films announced the release dates of their upcoming movies, and one them was Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The film is slated to release on 18th March 2021.

On Tuesday (28), Ranbir celebrates his 39th birthday, so YRF has shared a glimpse of the actor. They shared the first look poster of Shamshera on Twitter and wrote, “The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor | #Shamshera | #Shamshera18March2022 | #YRF50.”

Well, it’s a very intense poster and we have to say that it makes us eager to know more about the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a period action drama and Ranbir will be seen playing the role of a dacoit in the movie.

Talking about other films of Ranbir, the actor will be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

In Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was earlier slated to release on 18th March 2022, but now, Shamshera will release during the Holi festival weekend.

Meanwhile, Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is slated to release on Dussehra 2022.