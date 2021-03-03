Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older on March 3. The actress will celebrate her birthday with her extended family in the Maldives where she is attending the wedding of her cousin, Priyank Sharma.

Her father Shakti Kapoor is also excited about her birthday and the wedding ceremony of his nephew. “Wedding and birthday will be big time. Since the entire family is together, we all are going to enjoy a lot,” says the veteran actor.

Talking about his daughter, the proud father says, “As a person, no one can be better than her. In fact, she has qualities that I don’t have. She has a heart of gold. She is generous and an animal lover. I am so happy that even today when she is so successful, she listens to me, consults me on all major decisions in life. She has given me that respect. I have no complaints in life. I am blessed. She is God’s gift to me, an angel, a golden child.”

He goes on to add, “I remember, in school, she would perform on stage and I felt she could become an actor but as she was an intelligent student, she went to study in the US. I never thought she would be an actor. But suddenly, when I returned from shoot one fine day, I heard she had signed Teen Patti (2010).”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is presently busy with Luv Ranjan’s next directorial. The untitled film, which hit the shooting floor a couple of weeks ago, also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This is the first time when the two actors are working together on a film. Though the makers are yet to lock the official title, the film is scheduled for its theatrical release on March 18, 2022.

Tags: Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Luv Ranjan