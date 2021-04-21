Last seen in T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid Kapoor has multiple projects in the pipeline. If reports are to be believed, the actor has also signed acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next directorial venture, which is currently at the scripting level.

The latest we hear that the untitled film, which is said to be based on warrior Karna, a character from the Indian epic Mahabharat, will go before cameras in 2022 and release in 2023.

“Shahid has liked the script and is looking forward to playing Karna on screen. It will be a mythological drama, and will roll in early 2022. For now, the makers are planning for a 2023 release. Rakeysh, Ronnie and Shahid have envisioned shooting the film on a large scale, and a lot of prep will go in before they start shooting for the film next year. Besides the other prep, Shahid will also undergo a physical transformation to look the part,” a source in the know divulged.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video Original. Raj and DK are helming the project for the streaming media giant after the spectacular success of The Family Man (2019).

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor had earlier said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it is a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

