Many actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others are also successful producers. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor will also be turning a producer soon.

Reportedly, the actor will be producing a war trilogy for Netflix which will be based on Amish Tripathi’s book.

A source told the portal, Shahid has been paid to the tune of over Rs. 70-80 crore for a trilogy that he’s going to star in. It’s a period mythological war saga that will be adapted from Amish Tripathi’s novel. Not just that, this will also mark Shahid’s foray into production.”

“Shahid was almost kick-starting his own banner with the Dingko Singh biopic but it fell apart. Now, Netflix and he have signed a mutual agreement on this project. It will most likely feature him and is going to be an ambitious period venture designed on the lines of a Baahubali but only for the web. This will also be another mythological project for him after Karna,” added the source.

Talking about other projects of Shahid, the actor will next be seen in Jersey which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani in the lead role.

Shahid is all set to make his digital debut also with Raj & DK’s web series which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The series also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.