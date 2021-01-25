There have been strong reports that Shahid Kapoor will be making his digital debut with Raj & DK’s next web series. However, the project has not been officially announced.

But looks like Shahid will kickstart the web series soon. On his Insta stories, Shahid posted a picture with Raj & DK and wrote, “It’s taking offffff….. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan..”

A few weeks ago, there were reports that South actress Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Shahid in the movie, and well, she has also joined the team. Shahid on his Insta story shared a picture with Raashi and wrote, “@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board. And thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

Well, this web series will also mark Raashi’s digital debut. Reportedly, the series has been titled Gavar and a few weeks ago, there were reports that South star Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in it.

Talking about other projects of Shahid, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in Jersey. A few days ago, the actor had made an announcement about the film’s release date.

He had tweeted, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM …. @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts @theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts.”

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK are gearing up for the release of The Family Man season two. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 12th February 2021. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni. It will mark Samantha’s Hindi debut.