Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is currently neck-deep in work. Right after wrapping up his next film Jersey, he started filming a yet-to-be-titled streaming show with filmmakers Raj and DK. Set at Amazon Prime Video, the show will mark his foray into the digital space. The actor called it a wrap on it recently and if reports are to be believed, he is now gearing up to move on to his next project.

A popular publication reports that Kapoor will start working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next towards the end of the year. The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night).

Zafar has already begun the pre-production on the film, which sees Kapoor in the role of a cop chasing drug lords. During the first schedule of the film, he will shoot an elaborate action sequence. The team is scouting for junior artistes and body doubles who will be part of the sequences.

A source close to the development tells the publication, “Shahid will begin his readings and prep next week, before he reports to the set. Meanwhile, Ali is keeping the groundwork ready. The first schedule will be swift, shot across suburban Mumbai, particularly Goregaon.”

This is not the first time when Nuit Blanche has been remade in India. The film has previously been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively, starring Kamal Haasan. Both films hit the marquee in 2015. It will be interesting to see how Shahid Kapoor pulls off the character of a cop in the Hindi remake of the film.

