Last seen in Kabir Singh (2019), which turned out to be his career’s biggest blockbuster, Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor is presently busy promoting his upcoming release Jersey, which has faced numerous delays in hitting theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor dropped the second trailer of the film on Monday ahead of its release on April 14. Jersey, which is the official remake of the successful Telugu film of the same name, is set to clash with two much-awaited south films – KGF – Chapter 2 and Beast – upon its release on April 14. While KGF – Chapter 2 stars Yash, Beast has Vijay in the lead role.

Talking to a publication, Kapoor opened up about the big box office clash and said, “The fact that we are releasing means that we feel it a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have. The fact that they are releasing, feels like a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies.”

Shahid confessed that he is a fan of Tamil superstar Vijay and also wished Yash good luck for KGF 2. “I am a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies. He is a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing. I am sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don’t think there is that much overlapping happening there,” Kapoor said.

He continued, “KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It is a different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it’s a great day. There are four holidays and there is enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well. It’s a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner.”

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in important roles.