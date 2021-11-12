There were reports that Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar will be teaming up for a film. On Friday (12), the untitled film was officially announced.

Kapoor took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Blood… Crime … And lots of action… Here we go … @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on!”

Zafar also posted on Twitter, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs.”

Reportedly, the movie is the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche (2011). In 2015, Nuit Blanche was remade in Tamil (Thoongaa Vanam) and Telugu (Cheekati Rajyam) and starred Kamal Haasan and Trisha in the lead roles.

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Bhumi Pednekar was offered the film, but she rejected it. A source told the portal, “Bhumi was approached for the role. The makers felt she will fit the bill as Shahid’s wife and although the film primarily traces one day in Shahid’s life, Bhumi’s role is extremely important and pivotal. The makers had offered the film to Bhumi a few weeks ago.”

“Bhumi feels there is meat lacking in her part and that’s why she decided to say no to it. After her rejection, the makers are now on the hunt for another heroine to play the lead opposite Shahid,” the source added.

It will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to play the female lead in the movie.