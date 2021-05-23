Shooting activities in most parts of India have been on halt ever since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country in the month of April. But with a significant drop in the number of new cases, especially in the state of Maharashtra, industry insiders are hopeful that cameras will start rolling soon for Bollywood.

“The cases in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, have gone down. Various film associations are in constant touch with the state government officials and if everything goes as planned, the next unlock provision will give a green signal to film shoots and the industry will be back on their feet from June 15,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “The film bodies have promised that all Covid protocols will be followed. In fact, multiple production houses and top names of the industry are also in talks with government to explore the possibility of getting the entire film industry vaccinated to curb the spread of Covid.”

We hear that several big films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu are expected to resume production in mid-June. All the three films were being shot in Mumbai when the state government of Maharashtra imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The teams of Pathan and Tiger 3 also have some schedules planned overseas. They are expected to fly abroad in coming months.

Other films which may resume production as soon as restrictions are lifted include Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, and John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns to name just a few.

