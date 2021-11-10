While theatres in India have reopened and Sooryavanshi has taken a great start at the box office, many filmmakers are still planning to release their movies on digital platforms.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Zee5.

A source told the portal, “Bob Biswas is all set for a direct to digital premiere on Zee 5. The team has locked the deal, and are in the process of deciding on an ideal release date. Given the names associated with the project, the idea is to make it the big attraction for the platform to grab maximum eyeballs.”

Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and it also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The film is a spin off of Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani.

In the Vidya Balan starrer there was a character named Bob Biswas who was a contract killer and worked undercover as a life insurance agent. Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Biswas in Kahaani, but for the spin off the makers decided to rope in Bachchan.

Bob Biswas will be Bachchan’s second film to get a direct-to-digital release. Earlier this year, his film The Big Bull was released on Disney+ Hotstar.