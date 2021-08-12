Shah Rukh Khan and his movie Chak De India was in the news a few days ago after Indian Women’s Hockey team won a match against Australia at the Olympic Games.

On 10th August 2021, the Shimit Amin’s directorial completed 14 years of its release, and Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday (12) took to Twitter to thank the team of the film.

He tweeted, “Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf , #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni , @sudeepdop , @Sukhwindermusic and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film….”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Chak De India was a super hit at the box office and won multiple awards including India’s National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan also won the Best Actor Awards at mostly all the popular award functions.

Talking about the upcoming films of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will next be seen in Pathan which is produced by Aditay Chopra and it is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, and Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in it.

Apart from Pathan, SRK will be reportedly seen in Atlee’s next and Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, both the films are not yet officially announced. There were reports that in Atlee’s next, Shah Rukh Khan will romance South star Nayanthara.