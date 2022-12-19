Shah Rukh Khan is presently in news for his much-anticipated film Pathaan, which is almost a month away from hitting theatres worldwide. Helmed by Siddharth Anand for Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, the upcoming action thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles and is expected to set the box office on fire upon its release.

Fans have been waiting for the release of an SRK starrer for a long time now. The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), which failed to click with the audience. Pathaan will mark his return to the silver screen after a long gap of four years and hence, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to take the film to the maximum audience.

On Sunday, Khan was in Qatar for the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he also promoted Pathaan. During an interview with cricketer Robin Uthappa, the superstar spilled beans on his alternate plans if he ever quits acting.

“I can open Pathaan Catering, Baazigar Bakery, and Dilwale Dulhaniya (Le Jayenge) Sweet Shop,” Khan joked referring to his movie names.

The superstar also opened up about his 4-year-long break from films and revealed that he had planned to take it for one year only. “There was a film of mine, Zero, there was a lot of hard work put into it but it didn’t work. No one even like it, I felt bad also. But then I thought I will do what people like — Maine dil ki bahut kar li. I’ll also try to do something that people also like me doing but different for me so I took a break for a year,” Khan said.

2023 is going to be a special year for Shah Rukh Khan and all his fans as the superstar has three high-profile films lined up for release. He begins the year with the release of Pathaan on January 25, followed by Atlee Kumar’s Jawan on June 2.

He will wrap up 2023 with the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s hugely awaited Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.

