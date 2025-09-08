Shah Rukh Khan’s possible grey-haired look in ‘King’ sparks comparisons to Tom Cruise

Highlights:

A leaked Reddit photo has led to speculation that Shah Rukh Khan may appear with grey hair in King.

Fans compared the potential look to Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral (2004).

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut alongside her father.

The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next action thriller, King, has already started generating discussion months before its release. The reason is a single photo posted on Reddit, which users claim may reveal the actor’s new on-screen appearance.

The photo shows a man with silver hair leaving a McDonald’s. The image is blurred and pixelated, making it difficult to confirm the identity, but the suggestion that it could be Shah Rukh Khan was enough to make it go viral. The original post implied that the actor might adopt a grey-haired look for the film.

There has been no official word from Shah Rukh Khan or the King production team about the authenticity of the photo. However, that has not stopped fans from weighing in on what this look could mean for the film.

Fans Compare Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise

The possibility of Shah Rukh Khan sporting a silver-haired look quickly caught the attention of fans online. One widely shared comment noted the resemblance to Tom Cruise in Collateral (2004), where Cruise played a grey-haired hitman.

The idea of Shah Rukh Khan as a “silver fox” has drawn both curiosity and excitement. Several fans pointed out that this would not be the first time he experimented with an older, rugged style. In Atlee’s Jawan (2023), Shah Rukh Khan portrayed multiple avatars, including aged and battle-worn versions of his character. That film went on to become one of his biggest box office successes.

The reactions highlight how closely audiences follow even the smallest clues about Shah Rukh Khan’s roles. The ongoing speculation underscores his status as one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan in King: What to Expect

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is being described as one of Bollywood’s most ambitious action projects. While the story remains under wraps, early reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will play a seasoned assassin navigating the criminal underworld.

The movie is also significant because it will introduce Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, to the big screen. Suhana is expected to portray his trainee, learning survival and combat skills under his mentorship. This casting decision has added another layer of anticipation, as it marks the first time the father-daughter duo will share screen space in a feature film.

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play the main antagonist. The ensemble cast also features several leading actors, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

Why Shah Rukh Khan’s Look Matters

Shah Rukh Khan’s career has often been defined not only by the films he chooses but also by the transformations he undergoes for his roles. His appearance in Pathaan (2023) as a rugged spy and in Jawan (2023) as multiple characters of different ages highlighted his willingness to adapt and reinvent himself.

If Shah Rukh Khan indeed takes on a grey-haired avatar in King, it would align with the trend of experimenting with mature, layered characters that showcase both vulnerability and strength. The comparison to Tom Cruise in Collateral suggests that fans are already positioning this potential look within the larger tradition of global action thrillers.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the online discussions, it is important to note that there has been no confirmation about Shah Rukh Khan’s look in King. The leaked image remains unverified, and neither Shah Rukh nor director Siddharth Anand has commented publicly on it.

What is confirmed is that King will bring together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, with Shah Rukh Khan at the center of what is expected to be a large-scale action story.