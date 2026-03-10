Shah Rukh Khan joins global billionaire ranks with $1.3bn fortune in Hurun Rich List 2026

Highlights:

Shah Rukh Khan enters the Hurun Global Rich List for the first time with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 counts 4,020 billionaires worldwide, up from 3,442 the previous year.

India now has 308 billionaires, making it the third-largest billionaire hub after the United States and China.

Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person, with wealth growth led by technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Shah Rukh Khan has entered the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, marking the first time Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in the global billionaire ranking.

The annual list, published by the Hurun Research Institute, tracks billionaire wealth as of January 15, 2026. The report, released on March 5, shows continued expansion in global wealth, with the number of billionaires rising significantly over the past year.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 counts 4,020 billionaires worldwide, compared with 3,442 billionaires in the previous year, representing a growth of around 17 percent. The report highlights that wealth creation across sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and consumer technology continues to drive the rise in global billionaires.

Within this global context, the entry of Shah Rukh Khan into the Hurun billionaire ranking reflects the growing financial scale of entertainment and media entrepreneurs.

Shah Rukh Khan builds billionaire fortune through films, sports, and business

The inclusion of Shah Rukh Khan in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 reflects the actor’s business activities beyond his film career. While Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most recognized figures in Indian cinema, a large part of his wealth is linked to business ventures spanning entertainment, sports, and brand partnerships.

Through his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan has produced and backed major commercial successes in recent years. Films such as “Pathaan” and “Jawan” performed strongly at the box office and contributed to the company’s revenue and brand value.

Another major component of the Shah Rukh Khan business portfolio is sports ownership. Shah Rukh Khan is co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which has developed into one of the most recognized teams in the tournament. The team’s brand value, commercial partnerships, and global fan base contribute to the broader financial ecosystem around Shah Rukh Khan’s investments.

In addition to film production and sports investments, Shah Rukh Khan also earns substantial income from international endorsements and brand partnerships. These collaborations, combined with his media ventures, have helped build diversified revenue streams beyond acting.

Together, these ventures across entertainment, sports, and endorsements have contributed to the estimated $1.3 billion net worth attributed to Shah Rukh Khan in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan joins billionaire list as India’s billionaire population grows

The entry of Shah Rukh Khan into the billionaire rankings comes during a period of expansion in India’s high-net-worth population.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, India now has 308 billionaires, representing an increase of 57 billionaires compared with the previous year. This places India as the third-largest billionaire hub globally, behind only the United States and China.

The report notes that India’s billionaire population is now spread across 91 cities, indicating a wider geographic distribution of wealth across the country. Traditionally, cities such as Mumbai and Delhi dominated the billionaire landscape. However, the latest data suggests that wealth creation is increasingly emerging from a broader range of urban centers.

Key industries driving the rise of Indian billionaires include financial services, property, construction, technology, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors continue to generate new entrepreneurs and business leaders with significant wealth.

Established business figures such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani remain among the most prominent Indian billionaires, while new entrants highlight the continued expansion of entrepreneurship in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan part of expanding global billionaire landscape

Globally, the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 shows continued growth in billionaire wealth across industries. The list now includes 4,020 billionaires from 73 countries, reflecting expanding wealth creation worldwide.

The report identifies artificial intelligence, consumer technology, and renewable energy as some of the key sectors contributing to new billionaire fortunes.

Elon Musk continues to hold the position of the world’s richest person, with his wealth tied to companies including Tesla and SpaceX.

Meanwhile, China remains home to the largest number of billionaires, supported by its manufacturing and technology industries.

The Hurun Research Institute compiles the annual ranking using a combination of public filings, private company valuations, stock market data, and foreign exchange rates as of January 15 each year. The report provides a snapshot of global wealth trends and highlights the industries and individuals shaping the billionaire landscape.

Within this broader global picture, the inclusion of Shah Rukh Khan in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 reflects the increasing economic influence of entertainment entrepreneurs and media businesses.