On Thursday, veteran actress Shabana Azmi accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly cheating her. She posted on Twitter about it.

The actress tweeted, “BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.919171984427 IFSC- PYTM0123456 Name living liquidz Paytm payment bank.”

Replying to the actress, many Twitter users revealed that they were also scammed like her. Check out their tweets here…

Azmi has not mentioned the amount of the transaction and it is not yet known whether she has filed a complaint about it or not. Well, earlier, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover have fallen prey to online scams.

Talking about Azmi’s films, the actress will be seen in movie like Sheer Qorma and What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The former, which also stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, is currently doing the rounds of film festivals. The trailer of Sheer Qorma was released last year and it has received a good response.