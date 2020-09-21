Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue “remedies in law” to the “fullest extent”.

Actor Richa Chadha on Monday said she has initiated “appropriate” legal action after her name was dragged in a “defamatory” manner by Ghosh while making allegations against Kashyap.

Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the #MeToo had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a “mere tool for character assassination”.

On Saturday, Ghosh claimed on Twitter that the “Gangs of Wasseypur” director was sexually inappropriate with her, an allegation he described as “baseless”.

Kashyap, who has been backed by his former wives Arti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin, also said it was an attempt to silence him.

On Monday, the 48-year-old director spoke through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest.”

Calling Ghosh’s allegations fictitious, Khimani added that they seriously undermine the #MeToo movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

“My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent,” the statement added.

In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

Chadha took to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar’s statement.

“Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

The statement further read that the “Fukrey” star condemns her name being “unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner” into controversies and allegations raised by “third parties.”

“Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

“No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.”