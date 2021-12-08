Close friends and colleagues of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, including filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday morning to attend their wedding.

The three-day wedding festivities of Kaif and Kaushal started on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony and to celebrate the occasion, family members as well as close friends of the couple from the film industry have reached Rajasthan.

Both Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families. Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families drove straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

The wedding preparations have been in full swing. It is going to be a private, intimate affair, but the couple has spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side, who are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, the luxurious property, a fort converted into hotel, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. According to the source, Mehendi ceremony is most likely to be held on Tuesday.

Noted playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, were also spotted arriving at Jaipur earlier today. There are reports that Mann will be performing at the wedding. When asked what would he like to say to Katrina and Vicky, Maan told reporters outside Jaipur airport, “My love to the couple. God bless them.”

While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area. District collector Rajendra Kishan said that the district administration has given instructions to the hotel authorities to ensure compliance of Covid-19 safety guidelines. “It is a personal event. I recently held a meeting with our officers and representatives of the hotel and asked them to ensure compliance of Covid-19 related guidelines,” he said.

The hotel authorities and security agency have also been instructed to coordinate with the local police so that there is no security related issues, he said.