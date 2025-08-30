Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette in Cabo before wedding to Benny Blanco

Highlights:

Selena Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with friends and family.

She wore bridal-inspired white outfits, including a pearl minidress and crochet cover-up.

Decorations included a veil reading “bride to be” and balloons spelling “Mrs Levin.”

Benny Blanco held his bachelor weekend in Las Vegas with friends, fine dining, and a spa visit.

The couple got engaged in December 2024, and Gomez helped design her engagement ring.

Their wedding is expected this autumn in Montecito, California, with A-list guests like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Selena Gomez is preparing for one of the biggest milestones of her life — her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. Ahead of the ceremony, the singer and actress held her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations through a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram.

The event brought together her closest friends, featured beachside activities, and showcased a parade of bridal-themed outfits. Meanwhile, Blanco marked the occasion with his own bachelor weekend in Las Vegas.

Selena Gomez Bachelorette Party in Cabo

Selena Gomez traveled to Cabo San Lucas with friends and family to celebrate her upcoming wedding. The 33-year-old shared a carousel of images and clips that documented the getaway. The group enjoyed yacht rides, candlelit dinners on the beach, and movie screenings under the stars.

Photos showed Gomez wearing a variety of white ensembles that reflected the theme of the occasion. She appeared in a pearl-adorned Retrofête halterneck minidress, a crochet cover-up layered over a white bikini, and several short white sundresses. One photo featured a veil embroidered with “bride to be,” while rose-gold balloons spelling out “Mrs Levin” — Blanco’s surname — added to the bridal setting.

Friends including her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and long-time companion Raquelle Stevens joined the celebrations. A mariachi band performed for the group, while other moments included the women dancing at their villa, wearing customized “S+B” merchandise, and watching Wedding Crashers projected onto a beachside screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

How Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Marked Their Pre-Wedding Events

While Selena Gomez was in Mexico, Benny Blanco chose Las Vegas for his bachelor party. The 37-year-old producer posted a series of Instagram Stories showing highlights from the weekend. He shared footage of a spa trip, describing it as “the most healing place on earth.” Blanco also featured images of meals that included caviar, bagels, and fine dining with a view of the Las Vegas Strip.

Among the friends joining him was The Bear actor Matty Matheson, who appeared in photos holding a large stack of cash. Blanco’s posts presented a low-key but celebratory atmosphere, contrasting with Gomez’s sun-filled Cabo trip.

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Engaged?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their engagement in December 2024 after more than a year of dating. The engagement ring, which Gomez helped design, includes a marquise diamond that draws inspiration from her 2015 single Good For You.

Since announcing their engagement, the couple has spoken openly about the planning process for their wedding. They have not released an official date, but reports suggest the ceremony is scheduled for autumn 2025 in Montecito, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez on Her Upcoming Wedding

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez expressed her excitement about marrying Blanco, saying: “I just have never really felt so sure about something.”

The couple is reportedly preparing for a two-day wedding celebration with heightened security measures. Blanco has confirmed that Ed Sheeran will be on the guest list, while Taylor Swift — one of Gomez’s closest friends — is also expected to attend. The guest list is expected to feature other high-profile names from the music and film industries.

What Fans Can Expect From Selena Gomez’s Wedding

With Selena Gomez showcasing her pre-wedding celebrations, speculation has already started about her final bridal look. Her series of white outfits in Cabo highlighted her embrace of the traditional bride-to-be style, from pearls to veils.

The Montecito ceremony is expected to attract significant attention, not only because of the couple’s celebrity status but also due to the presence of A-list guests. Reports indicate that Gomez and Blanco are planning a private but high-profile event, balancing their personal lives with their careers in music.