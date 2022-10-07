The Harry Potter author JK Rowling has called Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘destroyer of women’s rights’ as the former extended support to people protesting over a new gender recognition law in the country, media reports said.

On Thursday (6) lawmakers in Scotland showed the green light to a new system which allows trans people to be able to change their gender without a medical diagnosis.

Unveiled in March, the new legislation allows only ‘self-identification’ to get a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

But Rowling backs feminist groups which claim the new law would undermine women’s rights and allow predatory men to exploit vulnerable women and girls.

She took to Twitter on Thursday to express her support wearing a black t-shirt which read “Nicola Sturgeon – noun – destroyer of human rights”.

“I stand in solidarity with For Women Scotland and all women protesting and speaking outside the Scottish parliament,” the caption of the post read.

The author was a fierce critic of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill when it was first introduced.

According to her it will harm the most vulnerable women in society – those seeking help after male violence/ rape and incarcerated women.

“Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused,” she tweeted earlier.

Under the new law, children as young as 16 can apply to legally change their gender without a medical diagnosis.

According to social justice secretary Shona Robison the bill will simplify and improve the process for a trans person to gain legal recognition. It will provide better access to their existing rights, Robison added.

“Our support for trans rights does not conflict with our continued strong commitment to uphold the rights and protections that women and girls currently have under the 2010 Equality Act. This bill makes no changes to that act,” she further said.

Earlier, the Scottish author criticised many celebrities, including actor Emma Watson for supporting trans charity Mermaids. The other supporters of the charity include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Jameela Jamil.

Rowling’s comments came after it was emerged Dr Jacob Breslow, one of the charity’s trustees, spoke at a conference hosted by an organisation that promotes services for paedophiles.

But Mermaids clarified to The Times it was unaware of his appearance at the 2011 conference. According to reports, he later resigned from the post.

Scottish parliament will consider the new bill on October 27.