Earlier this year, there were reports that John Abraham will be seen in a double role in Satyameva Jayate 2. Today, the actor shared a new poster of the film and confirmed that we will get to see two Johns in the film.

John took to Instagram to share the poster. He captioned it as, “This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021 @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #AAFilms @gautamikapoor @shaadrandhawa @sahilvaid24 @anupsoni3.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch John in a double role on the big screen.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on 13th May 2021. The movie, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role, will be clashing with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was earlier slated to release on 14th May, a day after Radhe’s release, but now, both the movies will release on the same day. Salman and John, both the actors have a huge fan following in the masses, so it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate. The first instalment was a super hit at the box office, and it had clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.