8.5 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder
UK News

Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds

New data released by Shelter UK reveals a harrowing...
UK News

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a...
Headline Story

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in...
Headline Story

Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’

A NETWORK and website have been launched to “deepen...
UK News

British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney joins 2024 Booker Prize judging panel

Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, recognised for his...

THE father of a 10-year-old Woking girl whose death sparked an international manhunt pleaded not guilty to her murder in a UK court on Thursday (14), as did two other members of her family.

Sara Sharif’s body was discovered at her family home on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the British Pakistani girl had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a long period.

Her father 41-year-old Urfan Sharif, her step-mother Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, deny killing the girl.

They entered their pleas via video link to London’s Old Bailey court.

Sara’s body was found after an emergency call alerting officers was made from Pakistan by a man identifying himself as the father, according to detectives.

The house was otherwise empty, and the manhunt continued with Interpol and Britain’s foreign ministry coordinating with authorities in Pakistan.

The day before Sara’s body was found, the three defendants had left the UK for Pakistan with Sharif’s five other children.

They were arrested in September after disembarking from a flight from Dubai.

The trial is expected to start in September 2024, and to last six weeks.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse
Next article
24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds

UK News 0
New data released by Shelter UK reveals a harrowing...

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

UK News 0
The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a...

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

Headline Story 0
A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc