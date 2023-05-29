After making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is back in India. She is now busy promoting her much-anticipated film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

In an interview with a news agency, the 27-year-old actress spoke about how she loved promoting Indianness at the film festival.

“I think it’s important to promote ‘Indianness’. We are such a culturally rich country. We have so many languages, emotions, and so much depth and I’m proud to be able to talk about it on a global platform.

“I was invited by the Indian pavilion and I was also invited by the Red Sea Film Festival people who invited me there to celebrate women both behind the camera and in front of the camera,” Sara told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA Awards and Weekend on Saturday night.

During her appearance on the red carpet, the actress rocked a beige and white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with two dupattas.

Sara said that she is open to work opportunities, whether they come from the regional cinema or the West. “There’s so much that I would love to do, whether it is regional or foreign cinema. In our country, there are so many languages that I haven’t worked in and of course, if it is Hollywood,” she said.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is due in cinemas on June 2.

