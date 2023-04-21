Leading Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his banner Bhansali Productions have signed with U.S. agency WME (William Morris Endeavor).

Known for helming such successful films as Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Bhansali might be eyeing opportunities in Hollywood.

The filmmaker is, however, no stranger to international acclaim. His 2002 film Devdas, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, had its premiere at Cannes and received a BAFTA nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It was an adaptation of revered Indian author Sarat Chandra’s novel of the same name.

His last directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt in the titular role of a brothel madam, debuted at the Berlin Film Festival. In addition to a great theatrical run, the period drama broke several records of viewership upon its release on Netflix.

Apart from being a director, Bhansali has worked as a screenwriter, music composer, editor, and producer across his three-decade career.

Last year, RRR (2022) director SS Rajamouli signed with the Hollywood agency CAA.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is gearing up for the premiere of his much-anticipated Netflix show Heeramandi. The show features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!