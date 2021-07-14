After the riotous success of Padmaavat (2018), Sanjay Leela Bhansali was set to reunite with Salman Khan on a high-profile project titled Inshallah. The two had last worked together on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and there was palpable excitement in trade and among fans about their reunion.

In 2019, Bhansali officially announced the project with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan fronting the primary cast. Everybody was expecting a blockbuster from the team. However, as ill-luck would have it, Khan decided to opt out of the film days before the team was set to roll cameras, leaving Bhansali in lurch. The filmmaker eventually shelved the film and moved on to direct Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhatt.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Bhansali is planning to revive the film with Hrithik Roshan as the male lead. The Krrish (2006) actor has reportedly met the filmmaker several times to discuss the script.

“Bhansali is currently working on Heera Mandi, a web series which has been in the making for some time now. Directed by Vibhu Puri, it is going to go on floors soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah since he has finished Gangubai Kathiawadi and can focus on a new project. Since it is a story of the mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker. He has liked the script but has requested for certain modifications. Bhansali is also reworking on the script,” a source informs a publication.

The source goes on to add that the team is planning to go on the shooting floor with Inshallah next year. If Roshan indeed comes onboard, it will mark his first association with Bhatt and second with Bhansali after Guzaarish (2010).

Tags: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Inshallah