The makers of Toolsidas Junior on Friday announced the release date of the forthcoming Hindi film. It will hit screens on March 4, 2022.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor in lead roles. Child actor Varun Buddhadev also plays a pivotal role in it.

Written and directed by Mridul, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar. Not much else is known about the film, but sources tell that it is an inspiring human sports drama.

Toolsidas Junior marks Rajiv Kapoor’s final appearance in a film. The actor, who is best remembered for his 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, directed by his father, showman Raj Kapoor, passed away on February 9, 2021.

The makers of the film had held a special screening for the members of Rajiv’s family on Thursday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and others were present for the screening of the film.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sunita Gowariker. It is written and directed by Mridul.

Toolsidas Junior is set to release on March 4, 2022. It will clash with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited sports drama Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule. Interestingly, Bhushan Kumar is attached to both films as a producer.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.