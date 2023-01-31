Well-known Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Friday, January 27, called time on her Grand slam career after 18 long and successful years in which she won six Grand Slam titles.

The 36-year-old finished as the runners-up along with Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final held in Australia.

As she announced her retirement from the format, a number of celebrities from Bollywood, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Dia Mirza, took to their social media handles and praised her.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us. Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten.”

Kajol tweeted, “You have always made India and women everywhere look up to you… and you always will.”

Responding to Kajol’s tweet, Sania wrote, “Thank you so very much. Reading your message as I am watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for the 100th time.”

Her husband and Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik did not forget to congratulate his wife on the special occasion.

Malik dropped a tweet, where he wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

When Sania returned to her Dubai home after retirement, Malik welcomed her with open arms. She shared a video on social media which had her husband saying, “Welcome home” while handing over a bouquet of flowers to her and hugging her.

Sania shared the video with the caption, “When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world 🥹 My Dubai Fam 🥹💜Thank you, guys, ❤️ Ps: For a change, I was actually surprised 😏😂.”

The video comes amid Sania and Shoaib’s divorce speculations that have been around for months now. If reports are to be believed, the couple is living separately and is headed towards a divorce.

Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals.