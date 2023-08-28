San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition

The San Sebastian Film Festival has added six more films to its competition line-up and a special screening.

Among the additions is Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed’s Fingernails. Also featuring Jessie Buckley, Luke Wilson, Jeremy Allen White, and Annie Murphy on the cast, the film marks Apples director Christos Nikou’s second directorial venture.

The festival says that Fingernails is a “thought-provoking romantic drama about an institution that tests the presence of romantic love between couples”.

Also joining the competition is backpacker drama The Royal Hotel, helmed by Kitty Green, who is also known for directing The Assistant.

Holiday director Isabella Eklöf brings her second feature Kalak about a Danish nurse who moves to Greenland.

Also competing for the Golden Shell is Custody director Xavier Legrand’s The Successor. The film follows a designer who discovers a terrible secret in the wake of his father’s death.

Great Absence, directed by Kei Chikaura, is also competing. The film sees a young actor reconnect with his estranged father.

The additions are rounded out by A Journey in Spring, the debut feature from Taiwanese filmmakers Tzu-Hui Peng and Ping-Wen Wang, about a man mourning his wife’s death.

The festival also announced a special screening, out of competition, of Thomas Lilti’s A Real Job, which sees a PhD student take on a teaching job.

The 2023 San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 22-30.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!