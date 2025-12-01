Samir Zaidi makes acclaimed directorial debut with ‘Two Sinners’ after years behind the camera

Highlights:

Samir Zaidi makes his directorial debut with Two Sinners

The film is being screened at international festivals and drawing strong critical response

Zaidi previously assisted Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee

His work includes Sacred Games and Extraction - Advertisement -

Two Sinners explores violence, morality, and human conflict

Zaidi is developing a feature film and a new short project

Indian cinema continues to find new voices through unexpected paths, and Samir Zaidi is the latest filmmaker to emerge through that steady process. After years of working as an assistant director on major productions, Samir Zaidi has stepped into the spotlight with his debut short film Two Sinners. The film is now traveling across international festival circuits and receiving consistent attention for its emotional restraint, moral tension, and grounded storytelling.

Unlike many contemporary filmmakers, Samir Zaidi did not begin his career through a formal film school route. His creative instincts developed long before he entered the industry. Recalling his early years, he said, “As a child, I was fascinated by small, fleeting things — the way people spoke, the silences between arguments, the patterns of light on the walls,” a habit of observation that later became central to his filmmaking style. At the age of 13, he began writing poetry, discovering a way to process emotion through language. As he later put it, “I realised creativity wasn’t something external I had to chase; it was a way of processing the world,” adding, “Whether it was writing or filmmaking, it came from the same impulse: to make sense of what I didn’t fully understand.”

Samir Zaidi’s Professional Journey Through the Film Industry

Samir Zaidi entered filmmaking through hands-on experience rather than academic training. His growth came directly from working on live film sets, progressing steadily through practical work. Over the years, he assisted several established directors, including Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. His experience also includes large-scale projects such as Sacred Games and the Hollywood production Extraction.

Reflecting on this phase, Samir Zaidi said, “My journey has been a mix of learning, resilience and constant discovery,” and added, “You learn by observing, by failing, by figuring things out. What stays constant is the reminder that filmmaking is a collective art form — built on collaboration, trust and patience.”

Among his professional influences, Samir Zaidi frequently acknowledges Vishal Bhardwaj as a major shaping force. Working as Bhardwaj’s assistant was, in his words, “one of the most defining parts of my journey.” He described Bhardwaj’s approach by saying, “Vishal sir approaches filmmaking with immense honesty and curiosity. As his assistant, I learned that directing isn’t only about visual language — it’s about sensitivity, rhythm, and silence. The learning goes far beyond craft.”

He also highlighted Bhardwaj’s storytelling style as a key influence, stating, “He treats stories like living organisms,” and added, “There’s a musicality in how he tells stories, a rhythm that’s both poetic and grounded in truth. And his integrity as an artist is something I aspire to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Sinners- Short Film (@twosinnersfilm)

Samir Zaidi and the Long Road to ‘Two Sinners’

The idea for Two Sinners did not emerge overnight. Samir Zaidi developed the story over a period of seven years, refining the script slowly while continuing to work behind the camera. The final push to direct the film came from a personal moment of realization. Describing that turning point, he said, “It hit me deeply — time was passing, and I was still waiting,” followed by, “That moment pushed me to stop overthinking.”

The completed short film centers on two brothers preparing to commit a violent act. However, Samir Zaidi approached the subject from a reflective angle rather than focusing on action. He explained, “I wanted to explore the questions we tend to avoid — about justice, retribution, and how violence reshapes people,” and added, “The film lives in that grey space where right and wrong aren’t clearly defined.”

Rather than positioning the film as a social message, Samir Zaidi described it as a personal exploration. “I see the film as exploration, not a statement,” he said. “I wanted the audience to feel rather than judge — to see how fragile the line is between victim and perpetrator. If it makes people reflect on their own choices or question their own sense of morality, then it’s done its job.”

Samir Zaidi’s Festival Response and Audience Reception

Despite modest resources, Two Sinners has found a strong response at festivals. Audiences have responded with emotional engagement, something that Samir Zaidi says was never part of a planned strategy. “We weren’t chasing visibility,” he said. “We just wanted to make something honest. So, when people say the film stayed with them, that’s the most fulfilling thing. When a story finds a quiet place in someone’s mind and lingers — that’s the real reward.”

The growing international exposure has positioned Samir Zaidi as a new filmmaker to watch, especially among audiences drawn to restrained, character-driven storytelling.

Samir Zaidi’s Creative Influences and Visual Approach

Among global filmmakers, Samir Zaidi cites David Fincher as a major influence. Describing what draws him to Fincher’s work, he said, “There’s a precision in his storytelling — the way he constructs tension, emotion and control in every frame,” and added, “But what draws me most is how he uses that precision to explore chaos and obsession. Filmmaking isn’t just about capturing beauty; it’s about finding truth, even in unsettling places.”

This balance between control and emotional uncertainty is clearly reflected in Two Sinners and aligns closely with Samir Zaidi’s storytelling priorities.

Samir Zaidi’s Upcoming Projects and Visual Art Work

Looking ahead, Samir Zaidi is already working on two new projects. One is a feature film, while the second is another short, both focused on morally complex themes in completely different settings. Alongside filmmaking, he also produces Dori sketches, a series of minimalist, single-line artworks based on his observations of Mumbai.

Speaking about his future direction, Samir Zaidi said, “I’m focused on growing as a storyteller,” and added, “To keep experimenting with form and tone, and to find new ways of telling stories that feel deeply personal and culturally rooted.”

Samir Zaidi on Cinema and Storytelling

For Samir Zaidi, cinema remains a space for emotional investigation rather than resolution. He said, “Cinema allows me to feel, to question, and to connect,” and added, “It’s the one medium that can hold contradictions without trying to solve them. Filmmaking isn’t about control — it’s about surrender. Every film is a chance to understand people a little better.”

With Two Sinners, Samir Zaidi has moved from behind the scenes into the role of director with a controlled and confident debut. As his upcoming projects move forward, his approach suggests a filmmaker committed to patience, moral complexity, and emotionally grounded storytelling.