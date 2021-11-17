Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, Pusha: The Rise is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. While the major portion of the film has been shot, the makers recently decided to bring Samantha on board to shoot a special song for the hugely awaited film. The team took to social media to confirm the same.

The makers said in a statement, “Pushpa’s 5th song is special and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special SAMANTHA GARU and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we have developed over time. We are super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screens with Icon Star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable.”

In addition to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pusha: The Rise also features Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, and others in important roles. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the big-ticket multilingual film.

Meanwhile, Samantha next will be seen in the high-profile historical drama Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidas.

The talented actress is also headlining Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a period romantic comedy film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara also play starring roles in the upcoming film.

Tags: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa