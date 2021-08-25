Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. This year, she made her Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man season 2 in which she portrayed a negative character, something totally different from what she has been doing down South.

Recently, while talking to PTI, the actress stated that the series was just another attempt at doing something she hasn’t done before.

She said, “I don’t think any of my decisions have been made based on my star image. I never made such calls. I don’t even know what exactly my star image is. I’m just an actor who wants to excel. I’m a very greedy actor who wants to be offered everything, to constantly try evolving, trying to better my craft. Generally, I pick roles I don’t think I can pull off. There’s great fun in that.”

Before The Family Man season 2 started streaming, it got involved in a lot of controversies. There were calls for a boycott of the series in Tamil Nadu, including IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj, over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils.

While talking about it, the actress said, “I just gave my 100 percent. When the backlash and the trolling happened… a lot of people were asking me to comment. But I just wanted to wait for the show to come out and for people to see what we’ve done.”

“If some of them still have any resentment I sincerely apologise for anything that I did that offended them. I wasn’t trying to offend anyone,” she added.

Samantha, who recently won Best Actress in a Series award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, says that The Family Man 2 has opened new doors for her. She said, “I’m very happy with the kind of content that is now being offered. Actors can dream of being offered such varied content and I’m extremely grateful for everything The Family Man has given me and opened new doors for me. Thankful to the team and to everyone who thought of me to play this role.”

A few days ago, she wrapped up the shooting of her Telugu film Shaakuntalam, and now, the actress is on a break for a month or two. Samantha said, “I’m so happy that after 11 years I can finally say that I have nothing in the pipeline! I’m content where I am and now I’m just looking for what can surprise me next.”

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will be seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.