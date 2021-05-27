A couple of days ago, critic Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Salman Khan has filed defamation case against him for reviewing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman’s legal team has shared a statement that the case is not about the film’s review.

The statement from DSK Legal, advocates for Mr. Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures, reads, “Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

It further reads, “The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date’. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

In a recent tweet, Kamaal R Khan wrote about statement from Salman’s legal team. He tweeted, “As per court order I am not allowed to talk about Salman or the case, therefore I can’t reply to Salman’s legal team statement today! But I will reply them with full 20 minutes video after 7th June 2021! Ab Aar Paar Ki Hogi!”